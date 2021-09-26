Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer Sells 15,000 Shares

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $153,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.22. Ontrak, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.14.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Ontrak by 14.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,036,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 131,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ontrak by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak in the first quarter valued at $11,181,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Ontrak by 279.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 275,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 203,105 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ontrak by 596.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 197,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

