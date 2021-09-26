Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Acquired by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 916,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 175,390 shares during the period. Open Text accounts for approximately 1.6% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $57,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Open Text by 198.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Open Text by 63.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on OTEX. Raymond James boosted their price target on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.70. 251,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $36.18 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.64 and its 200-day moving average is $50.05.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $893.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2209 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

