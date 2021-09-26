Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.88

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.88 and last traded at $23.51, with a volume of 15422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.06.

ORMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Aegis lifted their price target on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $737.74 million, a PE ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 1.95.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.91% and a negative net margin of 680.53%. On average, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oramed Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 21,100 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $442,889.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nadav Kidron sold 220,000 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $4,424,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 648,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,042,803.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

