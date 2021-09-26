OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrganiGram from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued a sector perform rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OrganiGram currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.21.

OGI stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $725.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.10. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 190.24% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. On average, research analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in OrganiGram by 287.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,031,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,403 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in OrganiGram by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 394,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 135,282 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in OrganiGram by 747.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 570,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 503,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

