OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrganiGram from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued a sector perform rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OrganiGram currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.21.
OGI stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $725.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.10. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in OrganiGram by 287.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,031,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,403 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in OrganiGram by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 394,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 135,282 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in OrganiGram by 747.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 570,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 503,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.76% of the company’s stock.
