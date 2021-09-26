Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.07. Orion Group posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 104.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Orion Group.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $145.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.95 million. Orion Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 8.41%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ORN shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of ORN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.16. 50,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $6.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORN. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the second quarter worth $79,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the first quarter worth $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Group (ORN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.