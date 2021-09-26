Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.68.

OVV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Sunday, September 19th.

OVV stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.17. 2,831,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,865,681. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 3.92.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 5,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,612,000 after buying an additional 1,694,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,602,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after acquiring an additional 364,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,799,000 after acquiring an additional 298,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,327,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,728 shares during the period. 70.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

