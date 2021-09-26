PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.10.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCAR. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,320. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.59. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $78.72 and a 12-month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.