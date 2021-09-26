Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 114.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,286 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Clarus Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 41.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 123.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PTNQ opened at $56.93 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.81 and its 200 day moving average is $54.85.

