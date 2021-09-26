Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ cut its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $850,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 28,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $268.80 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $177.30 and a one year high of $277.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.52.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

