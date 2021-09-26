Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $323,000 Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 54.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $787.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.82.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total transaction of $224,890.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 306,956 shares of company stock valued at $196,338,338. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $638.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $631.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $552.81. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The firm has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

