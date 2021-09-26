Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Makes New Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,276,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after buying an additional 15,125 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 60.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPOT. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.52.

SPOT opened at $230.20 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $201.68 and a one year high of $387.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of -115.10 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

