Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 225 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ cut its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in NICE were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in NICE by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,799,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,109,000 after purchasing an additional 232,328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,766,000 after acquiring an additional 797,892 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,019,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,561,000 after acquiring an additional 86,899 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 786,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,344,000 after acquiring an additional 198,722 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 711,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,130,000 after acquiring an additional 173,094 shares during the period. 63.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE opened at $290.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 95.62, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $211.25 and a 1-year high of $304.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.96.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $458.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.97 million. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NICE shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.21.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.