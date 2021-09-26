Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of UFP Technologies worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in UFP Technologies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in UFP Technologies by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $62.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.96. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $71.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.62.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $50.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of engineering products and components to customers in the aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer, electronics, and industrial markets. Its manufacturing operations include cutting, routing, molding, vacuum-forming, laminating, radio frequency and impulse welding, and assembling.

