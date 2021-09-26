Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 66.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,214 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caleres were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Caleres by 785.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Caleres by 335.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

CAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $33,699.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,388,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $457,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,241,233. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $892.41 million, a P/E ratio of -38.87 and a beta of 2.66. Caleres, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.40 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.00%.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

