Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 15.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 147,319 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,133 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMNB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,845,000 after acquiring an additional 214,800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 25.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 508,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 102,379 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farmers National Banc during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 64.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 53,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Farmers National Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.12.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.67 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 15.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.03%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, Director Frank J. Monaco purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Muransky acquired 9,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $134,347.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,358 shares of company stock worth $244,265. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

