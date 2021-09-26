Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,926 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Comstock Resources worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRK. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,290,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,258 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,149,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,324 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 761.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 857,243 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 205.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 830,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRK. Mizuho cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Shares of CRK opened at $9.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $343.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.05 million. Analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

