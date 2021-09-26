Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 68.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,787,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630,705 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 70.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259,424 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 860.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,971,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,432 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 6.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 602.0% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,857,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $44.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average is $42.60. The company has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.46, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $8,727,189.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,371,893.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $149,046.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,036.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 581,881 shares of company stock worth $25,722,709. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

