Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) Insider Purchases £3,940.48 in Stock

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) insider Susannah Nicklin acquired 131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,008 ($39.30) per share, with a total value of £3,940.48 ($5,148.26).

Shares of Pantheon International stock opened at GBX 3,000 ($39.20) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 22.94 and a quick ratio of 22.65. Pantheon International PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 2,030 ($26.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,713 ($48.51). The company has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,787.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,713.88.

Get Pantheon International alerts:

Pantheon International Company Profile

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.