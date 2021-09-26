Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) Insider Purchases £3,940.48 in Stock

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) insider Susannah Nicklin acquired 131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,008 ($39.30) per share, with a total value of £3,940.48 ($5,148.26).
Shares of Pantheon International stock opened at GBX 3,000 ($39.20) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 22.94 and a quick ratio of 22.65. Pantheon International PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 2,030 ($26.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,713 ($48.51). The company has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,787.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,713.88.
