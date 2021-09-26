Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires 56 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 549 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $63,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,852.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,413.34 and a one year high of $2,936.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,797.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,508.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total transaction of $6,296,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 478,378 shares of company stock worth $373,253,187. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

