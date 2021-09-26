Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 15,865 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,002,000. Discovery Value Fund raised its stake in Roblox by 397.0% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $329,231,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $287,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $83.22 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $103.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.07.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $30,622,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,897,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 626,102 shares of company stock valued at $52,225,232 over the last 90 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, began coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

