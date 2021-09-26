Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,911,000 after purchasing an additional 524,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,994,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,243,000 after purchasing an additional 215,497 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,318,000 after purchasing an additional 167,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,821,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,927,000 after purchasing an additional 262,416 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $445.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $322.75 and a 1-year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

