Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $409.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $407.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.94. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $296.37 and a 52-week high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

