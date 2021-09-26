Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC cut its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 77.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.85 and its 200-day moving average is $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The company has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

