Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 75.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,713 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSB opened at $53.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.77 and a 200 day moving average of $53.35. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $54.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.