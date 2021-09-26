Park Lawn Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of TSE:PLC opened at C$37.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.04. Park Lawn has a one year low of C$26.88 and a one year high of C$38.54.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$88.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$94.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that Park Lawn will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Park Lawn news, Senior Officer William Clark Harlow sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.78, for a total value of C$44,953.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,562 shares in the company, valued at C$172,334.57.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.50 to C$46.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.44.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

