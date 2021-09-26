Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires 75 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,185 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $221.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.07. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $129.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.44.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

