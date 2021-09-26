Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Decreases Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REMX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after buying an additional 44,124 shares in the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,738,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,654,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $776,000.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF stock opened at $109.84 on Friday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $120.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.23.

