Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 21,000 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in New Gold were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NGD. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $464,000. Fore Capital LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in New Gold by 52.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 28,190 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Gold by 14.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 39,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $748.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91. New Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial lowered New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

