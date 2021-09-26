Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Takes $201,000 Position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1,565.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 970,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,126,000 after buying an additional 912,253 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 5,674.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,494,000 after purchasing an additional 473,231 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,163,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,816,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,689,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.98. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

