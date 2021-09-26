Pendle (PENDLE) Achieves Market Cap of $24.42 Million

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Pendle has a market capitalization of $24.42 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pendle has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Pendle coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001177 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00066870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00103844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.68 or 0.00133404 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,860.86 or 0.99712671 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,048.54 or 0.06930510 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.48 or 0.00751316 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.