Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEGRF shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Pennon Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PEGRF opened at $16.74 on Thursday. Pennon Group has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $25.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.33.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.