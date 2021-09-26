Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,419 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. 57.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $31,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,007.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,515 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEBO opened at $31.23 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.67.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.86 million. On average, analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.85%.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

