Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $614.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.94. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $36.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $31,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,007.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,515. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 91,583.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.