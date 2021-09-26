PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 730,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,297,000 after buying an additional 36,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,830,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,989,000 after buying an additional 60,583 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $154.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.87 and a 200-day moving average of $148.74. The firm has a market cap of $213.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $159.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.77.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

