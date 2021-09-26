Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.28. Physicians Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Physicians Realty Trust.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of DOC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.33. 2,440,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,983. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 59.13, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.62%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $80,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.