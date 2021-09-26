PieDAO DOUGH v2 Trading 5.3% Lower This Week (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market cap of $4.09 million and $72,542.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00056750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00129349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00011761 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00043051 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

DOUGH is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 80,626,941 coins and its circulating supply is 15,077,132 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

