Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130.99 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will announce $130.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $131.25 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted sales of $131.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $522.21 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $544.06 million, with estimates ranging from $542.15 million to $545.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.57 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.73%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PDM shares. TheStreet lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $17.46. 365,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,536. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $20.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, insider Christopher Brent Smith purchased 2,800 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,364.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,344.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,782,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,920,000 after buying an additional 504,333 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,777,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,950,000 after buying an additional 332,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,010,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,539,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,810,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,192,000 after buying an additional 281,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,112,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

