Pillar (PLR) Market Capitalization Reaches $9.72 Million

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $9.72 million and approximately $203,938.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Pillar coin can now be purchased for $0.0375 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pillar alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00057014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00129667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00011880 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00043881 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar (PLR) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.