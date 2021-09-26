Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $10,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PDD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 996.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after buying an additional 63,510 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $94.55 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $69.89 and a one year high of $212.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a PE ratio of -262.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $3.07. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PDD. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

