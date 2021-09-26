Piper Sandler Raises Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $120.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.85.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $105.80 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $122.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $4,884,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,351,587.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,420 shares of company stock worth $45,582,032 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $495,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,604 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.