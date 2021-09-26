Piper Sandler Raises Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $155.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $104.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPT. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprout Social from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.50.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $144.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.31 and its 200-day moving average is $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -313.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $35.63 and a 12-month high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $495,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $105,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,711 shares of company stock valued at $19,811,635 in the last three months. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 76.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

