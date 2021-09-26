Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on USB. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $59.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $88.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.