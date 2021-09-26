PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $86.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.00.

PJT stock opened at $79.17 on Thursday. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.93.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at about $909,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PJT Partners by 47.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

