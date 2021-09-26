Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.69 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.