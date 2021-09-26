Polkamarkets (POLK) Market Capitalization Tops $15.97 Million

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000857 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $15.97 million and approximately $263,182.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00057175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00130399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00043883 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

Polkamarkets (CRYPTO:POLK) is a coin. It launched on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,052,618 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

