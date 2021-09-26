Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.
Shares of PBL opened at C$49.29 on Friday. Pollard Banknote has a twelve month low of C$17.04 and a twelve month high of C$67.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$52.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 32.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63.
Pollard Banknote Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?
Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.