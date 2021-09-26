Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of PBL opened at C$49.29 on Friday. Pollard Banknote has a twelve month low of C$17.04 and a twelve month high of C$67.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$52.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 32.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

