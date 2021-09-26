Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of PTMN stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. Portman Ridge Finance has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 112.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $21.55 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 1.4% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 304,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

