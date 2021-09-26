Porvair (LON:PRV) Hits New 52-Week High at $690.00

Shares of Porvair plc (LON:PRV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 690 ($9.01) and last traded at GBX 690 ($9.01), with a volume of 13240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 678 ($8.86).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

The stock has a market cap of £318.57 million and a PE ratio of 31.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 634.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 589.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Porvair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

About Porvair (LON:PRV)

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

