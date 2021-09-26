PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Shares Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 370.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 226,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,669 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in PPD were worth $10,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPD. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of PPD by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PPD by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 21,369 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of PPD by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of PPD by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Shares of PPD opened at $46.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 65.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22. PPD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

