PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 18,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $148.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.03 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.54.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPG. Citigroup cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.58.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

